Covid-19: Dr Noor Hisham says 2,145 schoolgoing children infected since February

From February to October 21,830 cases involved pupils aged seven to 12 years while 1,315 cases involved students aged 13 to 18 years. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 22 — Since February until yesterday 2,145 school students have been detected positive for Covid-19, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 1,257 students were detected positive since the third wave of the pandemic from September 22 until October 21.

In the third wave, 587 cases involved students aged seven to 12 years and 670 cases were students aged 13 to 18 years, he said at the latest Covid-19 development press conference here, today.

He said, since the third wave hit the country, 12 schools affected by the cluster were closed for a week for disinfection and close contact screening. — Bernama