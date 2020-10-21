Twenty-eight religious schools and Islamic kindergartens in Perak ordered to close

A notice of closure is seen at a kindergarten in Gelugor during the movement control order March 17, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEREMBAN, Oct 21 — Twenty-one al-Quran and Fardu Ain classes or Kafa-integrated religious schools (SAR) and seven Islamic kindergartens in Perak have been ordered to close from Oct 14 to 25 due to Covid-19 infection.

State Islamic religious and Information Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin in a statement said the schools and kindergartens were located in Kinta, Manjung, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian and Hulu Perak.

In Manjung, he said the schools closed were Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat (SRAR) Kampung Tersusun Batu 7, SRAR Ittifaqiah, SRAR Al-Khairiah, SRAR Al-Aliah and SRAR Annasriah, as well as SAR Arshadiah and SRAR Abadiah.

In Larut, Matang and Selama, the schools closed are Madrasah Al Khairiyyah Islamiah and SRAR Darul Ehsan, whole in Kerian, the closure of schools involved SRAR Al-Ehya’ Addiniah, SRAR Al Hidayatul Islamiah, SRAR Nor Hidayah, SRAR Al-Irsyadiah, SRAR Khairiah Islamiah, SRAR Fadilah Islamiah, SRAR Al-Tahzib, SRAR An Najihin, SRAR Al Hidayah and SRAR Al Faizin, he said.

Mohd Akmal said in the Kinta district, SAR Al-Taufiqiah and SRAR Ar-Raudhatul Ulum in Chemor were also closed during the period.

He said the seven Islamic kindergartens closed were TIP Al-Hidayah, Batu Kurau; TIP Al-Hashimiah, Taiping; TIP An Nasriah, Sitiawan; TIP Al-Amin, Pengkalan Hulu; TIP Al-Hidayah, Parit Buntar; TIP As-Syakirin, Parit Buntar; and TIP Nurul Wardah in Kuala Kurau.

Meanwhile, Mohd Akmal said the Perak Islamic Religious Department had distributed the allocation totalling RM2.2 million to all registered religious schools in the state to carry out cleaning and disinfection of their facilities.

“Each school receives RM2,500 to carry out cleaning and disinfection works,” he added. — Bernama