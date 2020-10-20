Takiyuddin: Muafakat Nasional postponed meeting to reduce political heat in light of Covid-19 pandemic

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya May 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 20 — The decision to postpone the Muafakat Nasional meeting, which was initially scheduled to be held yesterday, was made with the aim to reduce the political heat in the country and to ensure that all quarters remain focused on efforts to fight Covid-19, said PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

As such, he also called on the opposition to cooperate by keeping their political games on hold so as to give ample room to the government to continue working on curbing the spread of the pandemic.

“The (Muafakat Nasional) meeting yesterday was postponed so as to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP). The PAS-Umno meeting was also postponed and I was made to understand that Umno Supreme Council meeting was also put on hold...we want to reduce the political heat, so it is better for all parties to focus on the fight against Covid-19.

“At the same time, maintaining political stability is also vital. So, the government needs to be given the opportunity to keep up the good work in handling the Covid-19 situation in the country.”

Takiyuddin, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said this to reporters after holding a meeting with heads of federal departments at the Federal Government Administrative Complex in Anak Bukit near here today.

Elaborating, Takiyuddin said the Covid-19 issue should be given priority as the pandemic does not just affect human health, but also all aspects of human life.

“There is no reason for anyone or any party to disturb the work of the government now, be it from inside or outside Parliament. So, I think all political issues should be pacified or kept on hold for now. No need to create unnecessary problems,” he said.

On the motion submitted by Simpang Renggam member of Parliament Dr Maszlee Malik for Dewan Rakyat to temporarily adjourn government affairs, Takiyuddin said the motion was general in nature and hence, could not be given priority by the Dewan Rakyat.

“In law, there are the general provision and specific provision. General provision cannot override the specific provision, which provides for government affairs to be given priority,” he said.

Maszlee was reported to have submitted a motion for the next Dewan Rakyat sitting to temporarily adjourn government affairs for a motion of no-confidence against the Prime Minister to be heard and decided.

He said this was important to ensure the legitimacy of support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, thus determining the country’s political stability.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament is scheduled to take place from November 2 to December 15. — Bernama