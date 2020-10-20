Singaporeans with Malaysian spouses allowed to enter country amid Covid-19 restrictions, Ismail Sabri says

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Singaporeans with Malaysian spouses are not prevented or barred from entering Malaysia, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He told his daily press briefing said those Singaporeans can apply to enter the country with the Immigration Department under the MyTravelPass entry visa and permit approval system.

“There is no prevention and we allow for Malaysians to bring their Singaporean wife and children back to Malaysia.

“For example, if the wife or children are Singaporeans with a Malaysian husband, they can come to Malaysia by applying online under the MyTravelPass,” said Ismail Sabri when asked on the status of Malaysians with Singaporean spouses.

Ismail Sabri noted that many such cases have applied and managed to return to Malaysia.

He said more so that Singapore is not under the 23 listed countries by the government that have high Covid-19 cases.

On October 7, the Immigration Department had introduced the MyTravelPass, which is an easier and quicker entry visa and permit approval system for individuals entering the country.

The new system is expected to reduce the entry visa and permit application processing time from seven to five days or less.

In a related matter, Ismail Sabri maintained that the government does not differentiate between the cost of the swab test for those returning from Singapore or other foreign countries.

“The cost is the same for the entire country,” he clarified, referring to the swab test.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, said the government will, however, look into the reduction of cost for those undergoing quarantine in hotels under the Health Ministry.

He said those who are under the bottom 40 per cent income group or are disabled can apply to be exempted from the quarantine cost under the powers vested with the Health Minister.

“For those that feel that the cost is a heavy burden, they can still apply to the Health Ministry for a reduction in the quarantine cost,” said Ismail Sabri.