Probe into Selangor river pollution underway, says MB, as police confirm IP opened

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has revealed that a police report was lodged over the odour pollution in Sungai Selangor that left 1.2 million account holders, or almost five million consumers, in the Klang Valley without water since yesterday.

“Investigation is underway,” he was quoted as briefly telling The Star Online after visiting the area of contamination yesterday.

He also said that rehabilitation work would be carried at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2) Raw Water Intake Plant in Bestari Jaya.

Today, Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin also confirmed that the police have opened an investigation paper (IP) on the matter.

Noor Azam said Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and the Department of Environment (DOE) are assisting the police with the investigation.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement yesterday, said contamination at the source of raw water had been detected in Sungai Selangor once again.

This affected 1,196,457 account holders of Air Selangor in 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, namely Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang / Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

Air Selangor also said that the contamination was detected at 2am yesterday, after which operations at the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants at Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Rantau Panjang had to be suspended.

Yesterday, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said preliminary investigations found that solvent was the cause of the odour pollution.

He added that the smell of the solvent seemed similar to an incident in early September which is still under investigation.

He said the ministry had identified several industrial areas as the source of the pollution and did not rule out the dumping of solvents by illegal factories operating around Selangor.