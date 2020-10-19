Three men nabbed for robbing cryptocurrency firm in Kuala Lumpur of RM1.6m

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said following the arrest of the suspects aged between 31 and 42, police seized RM1.03 million in cash, several gold bars, jewellery and a vehicle believed bought using the proceeds of the robbery. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Three men were detained on suspicion of robbing an employee of a cryptocurrency company in separate raids around the capital last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said following the arrest of the suspects aged between 31 and 42, police seized RM1.03 million in cash, several gold bars, jewellery and a vehicle believed bought using the proceeds of the robbery.

In the incident on October 8, the employee who carrying RM1.6 million in cash for a business transaction was waylaid by two men in the car park of a shopping complex in Kepong who then fled with the money in a car.

He said an investigation found that the suspects had tailed and monitored the victim’s movement three to six days before robbing him.

“All three suspects were remanded until Thursday for further investigation,” he said in a press conference at Sentul district police headquarters here today.

Saiful Azly also advised business owners who are handling large amount of cash not to use the same route daily to avoid being targeted by criminals.

In a separate development, police picked up two women to assist in the investigation after a female customer died while undergoing a liposuction treatment at a registered beauty parlour in Cheras

Saiful Azly said the women, aged 49 and 23, are a mother and daughter team, have been remanded for three days under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

“The investigation found the victim went to the parlour that does not have a practising certificate to conduct liposuction procedure,” he said.

However, Saiful Azly said the victim allegedly wanted to continue with the procedure despite knowing both the suspects were not qualified to perform it.

He said the victim experienced shortness of breath and fainted after undergoing the process.

The store owner then for an ambulance but the victim was pronounced dead. — Bernama