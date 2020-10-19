NSC’s new Covid-19 SOPs for Deepavali in the works, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said once the SOPs have been finalised, it will be tabled during the council’s meeting and later on announced. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 19 — The National Security Council (NSC) has been instructed to formulate new Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) for the upcoming Deepavali celebrations, which takes place a fortnight after the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya is expected to end.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said once the SOPs have been finalised, it will be tabled during the council’s meeting and later on announced.

“The SOPs are expected to cover what can be done and what cannot be done, since Deepavali will most likely involve bazaars and programmes in the weeks leading up to November 14,” he said during his daily press briefing.

On Friday, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it remains to be seen if Deepavali bazaars will be permitted in KL, as it will depend on whether the CMCO will end after October 27 or may end up being extended.

He also said the ministry strongly discourages the public from attending any public gatherings or festivities involving large numbers of people, even if the CMCO is not extended.

“We have seen how mass gatherings are the main source of Covid-19 infections as the increased exposure makes it easier to spread.

“So even if the CMCO is no longer in effect, the threat will still be there as long as a vaccine has not yet been found,” Annuar said.

The CMCO began on October 14 and is meant to last for two weeks as the number of Covid-19 cases in KL, Selangor and Putrajaya continue to slowly rise.