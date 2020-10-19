KL, Putrajaya parks reopen today amid CMCO

People jog at Taman Rimba Kiara in Kuala Lumpur during the CMCO period October 19, 2020. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Parks here in the capital city and Putrajaya were open to the public again starting today.

Local authorities previously ordered all parks in the Federal Territories to be shut because of the ongoing two-week conditional movement control order (CMCO).

However, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced yesterday that the parks would be reopened subject to strict health protocols like physical distancing and banning large crowds.

People jog at Taman Botani Perdana in Kuala Lumpur during the CMCO period October 19, 2020.

Malay Mail inspected three of the city’s most popular public parks this morning.

The number of people seen at the parks were notably lower compared to days before the CMCO. Several joggers were spotted. Amenities at the parks were also open.

Annuar announced the decision to reopen the public parks on Twitter.

He had noted that certain outdoor sports are allowed under the CMCO but are not allowed at public parks.

But that changed after the Federal Territories state security committee (JKKN WP) discussed the matter of public parks’ operations with the National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry.

A closure notice is seen at the playground area of Taman Botani Perdana in Kuala Lumpur October 19, 2020.

The council also agreed to allow gymnasiums and golf courses to reopen.

The government reimposed a partial lockdown on the Klang Valley — which includes the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya — as the country saw record spikes in Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

The current CMCO is slated to run from October 14 to October 27.