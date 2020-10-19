Johor cops retrieve RM1.2m in drugs linked to busted syndicate in Muar’s coast

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (second from left) inspecting the seized narcotics at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru October 19, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 19 — The Johor police have retrieved RM1.25 million in narcotics consisting of crystal methamphetamine (syabu) and ecstasy pills in a follow-up operation in Parit Besar Laut near Muar last Friday.

A total of 20kg of crystal methamphetamine and 14,000 ecstasy pills that were left in a bag in a coastal mangrove area in Parit Besar Laut near Muar were seized.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the seizure was the result of an interrogation carried out on six suspects who were arrested on October 13 and 14 for being linked to a drug smuggling syndicate to Bengkalis, Sumatra in Indonesia.

He said the interrogation also allowed the police to conduct a second operation on October 17 at a coconut plantation near Muar.

“Through the second raid, investigators managed to find a kilogramme of syabu worth RM42,560.

“However, the two raids did not involve any arrests,” he said Ayob Khan in a press conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Including the haul from a previous operation, Johor police have seized 37.53kg of syabu and 23,905 ecstasy pills worth a combined RM2.2 million from this syndicate.

“Besides that, investigators also confiscated two fibre boats with an engine worth RM35,000, a Perodua Viva car worth RM10,000 and a motorcycle worth RM5,000.

“All the suspects arrested are still under remand for further investigation until October 20. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Ayob Khan.

Last Friday, it was reported that Johor police arrested six suspects, including a woman and her nephew, through three separate raids in Muar.

In the Friday raids, police seized 14.6kg of syabu and 9,905 ecstasy pills worth about RM1 million.