Dept of Statistics: Data, info critically vital in post-Covid-19 recovery

— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 19 — The government requires data and information to identify problems in solving the various issues plaguing the country especially in the implementation of recovery plan post-Covid-19, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In a statement today, the department said the current scenario of Covid-19 and the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) clearly showed that the availability of concrete and integrated national data/statistics is critically vital.

“Various decisions and effective actions can be taken if accurate and real-time information is available,” it said, adding that the with the availability of the data/statistics, the socioeconomic imbalance could be improved and the level of complexity and uncertainty could be reduced.

The World and National Statistics Day themed “Connecting the World With Data We Can Trust” will be held virtually tomorrow following the conditional movement control order in force in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor from October 14 to 27. — Bernama