Covid-19: Three more schools in Perak ordered to close

There are now four schools that have been closed in Perak due to the Covid-19 outbreak. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BAGAN SERAI, Oct 19 — Three schools in Perak have been ordered to close for seven days from today due to the Covid-19 infection among their students.

State Education, Human Capital Development, NGO and Civil Society Committee chairman Razman Zakaria listed the schools as Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanah Kebun in Parit Buntar, SK Klebang Jaya and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Aminuddin Baki, Chemor, both in Ipoh.

He said he was informed about the Covid-19 positive cases involving students of the affected schools last Friday (October 16).

“The letter ordering the schools to close for seven days until October 25 has been issued by the State Education Department and sent to the schools concerned to facilitate and cleaning and disinfection work,” he told a press conference here today.

The closure of the three schools brings the number of schools that have been closed in Perak due to the Covid-19 outbreak to four, including SK Lekir Batu 8 in Sitiawan, Manjung, which was ordered to close for seven days since October 14.

Meanwhile, six schools in the Larut, Matang and Selama district were closed for seven days since October for the same reason. They are SMK King Edward VII; SMK (P) Treacher Methodist; SK Convent Kota; SMK Bukit Jana, Kamunting and SK Taman Jana, Kamunting, all in Taiping, as well as SK Ulu Mengkuang, Selama, which opened today. — Bernama