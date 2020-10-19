CMCO: Najib’s 1MDB trial postponed to Nov 9

On October 5, the court adjourned the trial to today after allowing the defence’s application to postpone the case as the former prime minister is under a two-week home quarantine following his return from Sabah after campaigning for the state snap election last month. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The ongoing trial of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, which was scheduled today, has been vacated due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, when contacted, said the trial will resume on November 9 until 12 before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

The trial was previously fixed for today until Thursday.

When the trial resumes, the defence is expected to continue to cross-examine 1MDB’s former chief executive officer, Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman.

On October 5, the court adjourned the trial to today after allowing the defence’s application to postpone the case as the former prime minister is under a two-week home quarantine following his return from Sabah after campaigning for the state snap election last month.

Najib, 67, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. — Bernama