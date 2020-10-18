Report: Cabinet reshuffle imminent as Perikatan government seeks to appease a restless Umno

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration is thought to be mulling a Cabinet reshuffle that could see more Umno lawmakers within its ranks. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration is thought to be mulling a Cabinet reshuffle that could see more Umno lawmakers within its ranks, reported Mingguan Malaysia.

Quoting an unnamed source, the Sunday edition of Utusan Malaysia reported the aim of the move would be to secure Umno’s support for the PN coalition.

Mingguan Malaysia added that the Cabinet reshuffle could take place as soon as tomorrow.

The issue of a lack of Umno representation in the Cabinet, where its lawmakers do not hold key portfolios, has been a thorn in the party’s side.

Umno issued a statement on this matter last week, stating it was reconsidering its support for the PN coalition in favour of strengthening its relationship with PAS under the Muafakat Nasional (MN) banner.

The source also stated to Mingguan Malaysia that several key Umno leaders could also be sworn in as senators to pave the way for Cabinet posts.

“That is what Umno wants and Muhyiddin has to follow suit as a final warning to ensure Umno does not withdraw its political cooperation from PN,” the source was quoted as saying.

Recently, Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said one of his party’s leaders should be made the deputy prime minister in recognition of its influence in the PN government.

In the clearest indication yet of the “improved terms” that the party expected in return for its continued support of PN, Tajuddin said it seemed that others were being given precedence over Umno leaders, citing former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali as an example.

Umno grassroots had also recently called on party leaders to reconsider their support for PN following the conclusion of the Sabah state polls where Bersatu has taken leadership over the state instead of Umno.