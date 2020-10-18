Penang govt proposes service, salary schemes for Kafa teachers

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government would hold further discussions with the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department and other relevant agencies to identify issues pertaining to Islamic education and the well-being of Kafa teachers in Malaysia, especially in Penang. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KEPALA BATAS, Oct 18 — The Penang government has proposed to the federal government to create a standard service and salary scheme for Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) teachers as recognition of their contributions in developing the Islamic religious education system.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government would hold further discussions with the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department and other relevant agencies to identify issues pertaining to Islamic education and the well-being of Kafa teachers in Malaysia, especially in Penang.

“This has to be considered because Kafa teachers also make a huge contribution in moulding the human capital and the people through religious education... and it has to be recognised.

“So far, there is no service scheme for Kafa teachers and, if one is created, I think it will have a great impact not only on them but Islamic education as a whole,” he told reporters after officiating the “Baktimu Di Hatiku” programme, celebrating the retirement of 30 Kafa teachers in 2019 and 2020, organised by the Penang Kafa Teachers and Supervisors Association here today.

Earlier, the association received recognition from The Malaysia Book of Records for its initiative in collecting more than 1,200 scrapbooks in the “Buku Skrap Ibadahku” competition during the movement control order period from April until June 2020.

There are 1,587 Kafa supervisors and teachers in Penang, with 46,516 students in 207 Kafa classes. — Bernama