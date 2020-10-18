Ismail Sabri: Workers can still commute under CMCO, but employers advised to allow work from home

A traffic policeman conducts checks on vehicles during a roadblock on Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur October 14, 2020. Employees are currently allowed to move about for work purposes and to go to their offices under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), said senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Employees are currently allowed to move about for work purposes and to go to their offices under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reaffirmed today.

At the same time, Ismail Sabri however said employers are still encouraged to allow their staff to work from home.

Ismail Sabri said this while responding to a question on what was his advice regarding the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters involving infections spread at the workplace, with the question alleging that such clusters indicate that there are still employers who allegedly still did not want to allow workers to work from home despite the CMCO.

Ismail Sabri said that he would raise this issue up to the National Security Council’s special meeting to be discussed.

“My advice, in CMCO areas, for now, we still allow workers’ movement to work at the office or in economic sectors, but as I mentioned, we ask for employers to allow workers to work from home.

“I will bring this to the NSC special meeting chaired by the prime minister each day, for us to bring this to the meeting so that the meeting can decide whether or what is the next step for workers who continue to work at the office or company, whether they can continue to work or not, it will be determined, but I leave it to discussions in the National Security Council meeting.

“But whatever decision is made, I ask for employers to allow workers to work from home, this is to ensure the safety of not only that worker, but other workers,” he added.

