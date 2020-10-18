Covid-19: Alliance Bank closes Tawau branch as two workers test positive

Staff of the Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital (ATM) busy arranging and completing equipment at the Medan ATM Hospital, located at the Tawau Sports Complex which is expected to start operating on October 20, in Tawau October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd is closing its Tawau branch after two of its employees were tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the bank said both employees are currently undergoing medical treatment at an appointed government hospital.

“The bank had immediately closed its Tawau branch and e-Lobby area on October 16, and all its employees underwent Covid-19 tests following confirmation that one of its security guards had tested positive.

“The bank has since had its Tawau branch and the e-Lobby deep cleaned and sanitised,” it said.

The branch will remain closed until further notice, the bank added. — Bernama