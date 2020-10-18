A month since official registration, Muda says now boasts over 30,000 members

Ousted Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman registered Muda on September 17. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) said today it has received over 30,000 membership registrations since the party submitted the application to register itself officially.

Muda had posted on its official Twitter handle @partimuda a list of purported achievements it had made the past one month since its founding, including the number of members registered.

“We realise Muda is a newly formed party in the country and we will strive to always learn and improve ourselves for Malaysia. Thank you for the support from all of you. A month has passed, tomorrow awaits!” the tweet said.

Among the achievements included launching its social media platform, with the party now boasting 49,000 followers on Twitter, 16,000 followers on Instagram and 18,000 followers on Facebook.

Muda also said it has conducted meeting sessions in seven states nationwide — KL, Sabah, Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, Perak and Terengganu — to meet over 300 people from various backgrounds over their input and hopes for the party.

Muda also said it has successfully executed two major crowdfunding campaigns.

“Muda, together with the cooperation of Persatuan Solidaritas, successfully collected more than RM50,000 to assist 555 undergraduates who were left stranded following the inconsistent announcement made by the Higher Education Ministry.

“Muda, with the cooperation of Persatuan Tunas Usahawan Sabah, also collected funds to provide baby kits, food and cleanliness for the marginalised communities in Sabah,” it said.

The party also boasts several successful community engagement programmes, including volunteering at soup kitchens in the Klang Valley to provide food and providing logistical support for fellow vegetable farmers in Kundasang, Sabah.

Besides the former youth and sports minister, Muda has 12 other founding members.