Over 50 Covid-19 positive inmates at Penang remand prison recovering, says director

A Penang Remand Prison staff is seen disinfecting the main entrance October 14, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 17 — Over 50 inmates at the Penang Remand Prison who are Covid-19 positive have shown improvement and are recovering.

Penang Remand Prison director Mohamed Jusoh Ismail said the inmates are currently housed in a special block away from other Covid-19 positive inmates at the treatment centre in prison.

“More than 50 inmates began to show positive improvement. In fact, they no longer show any symptoms of the disease. As such, health officers have isolated them in the green zone at a special block for further treatment.

“The other Covid-19 positive inmates are still being treated at the treatment centre in prison and are in stable condition,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The 27 inmates who were confirmed Covid-19 positive yesterday were those who stayed at the same block with the first group of infected inmates.

Currently, there are two clusters in Penang, namely the Remand Prison cluster and the Jawi Prison cluster, with all cases involving inmates housed in both prisons.

Until yesterday, the Remand Prison cluster recorded 271 Covid-19 positive cases with one death while the Jawi Prison cluster recorded 28 cases. — Bernama