General Operations Force seizes 1,240 boxes of vaping devices along Sg Golok

A man uses an e-cigarette in this illustration picture taken in Paris, March 5, 2013. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Oct 17 — A total of 1,240 boxes of vaping devices and e-liquid worth about RM124,000 believed to be smuggled to a neighbouring country, was discovered hidden on the banks of Sungai Golok by the 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA9) on Thursday.

It is believed that the items were just waiting for the right time to be smuggled before they were confiscated.

PGA9 commanding officer Supt Nor Azizan Yusof said the seizure was carried out by a Strike Force team patrolling the border during Op Benteng.

He said while inspecting the Kak Yah illegal base near Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, at about 6.30 pm, the team found three packages left on the riverbank.

“The team observed for 15 minutes but no one came to claim them. All the packages were taken to PGA headquarters in Kuala Jambu for further inspection,” he said when contacted, today.

“There were three large boxes containing 1,240 smaller boxes of various types of RELX vaping devices. We seized the goods on suspicion of being smuggled into Thailand,” said Nor Azizan.

He added, all the seized items would be handed over to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) for further action.

The case will be investigated under Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama