Umno to submit official demands to Muhyiddin next week

PONTIAN, Oct 16 — Umno will state the conditions for its continued support to Perikatan Nasional after its supreme council decides these next week, said secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said this will be sent in writing to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the PN chairman.

“We (Umno) would only submit the letter only after our supreme council meeting on this coming Tuesday,” said Ahmad after handing out assistance to university students at Dewan Muafakat Pusat Khidmat Benut here today.

Last Tuesday, Ahmad said the party was reconsidering its support for PN.

The Pontian MP, who spoke after an Umno political bureau meeting, said the party would propose new terms to Muhyiddin to ensure the political cooperation would continue.

Ahmad, who declined to reveal more details, said that the party’s supreme council meeting will discuss the new terms for both Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) interests.

“Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will reveal the details on our new terms once it has been firmed and agreed upon,” he said.

Ahmad said that the BN coalition, especially Umno, is still the biggest party in the ruling coalition.

He said what happened in the previous Sabah state elections did not reflect on this as out of the 113 seats in the present government, 59 of those belong to BN with Umno having 55, including the 16 MPs that jumped to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) where we still consider such seats as ours.

“Politics is a numbers game and this does not reflect how we are treated.

“We (Umno) do not want to drag this issue any longer and we are hoping that it will be settled before the coming parliamentary sitting on November 2,” said Ahmad.

Umno, which has a substantial number of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, has not disclosed its demands to the public after the party said it will propose new terms to PN.