AGC moves to forfeit MonSpace funds for money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) have served a notice asking third parties to explain why funds frozen from the money laundering case against multinational investment company MonSpace should not be forfeited.

The notice, dated October 15, said parties with interest in the case must appear before the Sessions Court on November 10.

The AGC was seeking to forfeit over RM1 million held in 17 separate accounts.

Two of MonSpace’s directors were charged with three counts of using the company’s bank accounts as instruments for money laundering in August.

Datuk Seri Lai Chai Shuang, 49, and Chai Ling Mooi, 48, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before judge Zamri Bakar.

On all three charges, the two women were alleged to have used the bank accounts belonging to MonSpace (M) Sdn Bhd as instruments for money laundering of proceeds from unlawful activities.

The offences were allegedly committed at Public Bank, Maybank and RHB Bank in Kuala Lumpur between June 6, 2016 and July 24 last year.

The money laundering charges came on top of a previous charge for conducting a direct sales business without a licence.

Based on the list provided by the AGC, the authorities froze close to a million ringgit.

The funds were deposited in multiple banks in various locations throughout the Klang Valley.

Lai and Chai, both represented by lawyer Andy Yong Kim Seng, were released on bail of RM100,000 in one surety each. The court set September 6 for mention.