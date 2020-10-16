After Pejuang, all Amanah MPs set to file motions of no-confidence against PM

Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar confirmed that he will submit the notice of no-confidence again the PM today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Parti Amanah Negara’s 11 federal lawmakers were poised to submit motions of no-confidence against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister, according to vice president Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus.

He said the party was preparing the needed documents for its MPs to provide notice to the Speaker.

Hasanuddin told Malaysiakini, however, that the party was not compelling its 11 MPs to submit these.

“We are encouraging them to send these in today,” he was quoted as saying.

Another vice president, Datuk Mahfuz Omar, confirmed that he will submit the notice.

Under Parliament’s Standing Orders, MPs must provide two weeks’ notice of any motion that they propose to bring to the attention of fellow lawmakers.

“Yes. I will send it today. Today is the final day (to do so),” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang party confirmed that all five of its lawmakers have submitted notice of their individual motions of no-confidence against Muhyiddin.

Dr Mahathir filed his anew despite successfully lodging a similar motion in May that remains pending.

Muhyiddin’s majority has never been officially established but is placed at 113 lawmakers from the 222-seat Parliament or just over the absolute minimum of 112 needed for a simple majority.

Parliament will sit from November 2 to December 15 for its next meeting.