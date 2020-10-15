Now, Ismail Sabri says up to four people can sit, dine together ‘if table is big’

People are seen dining at a restaurant in Selangor as the conditional movement control order kicks in October 14, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that the National Security Council has reviewed its earlier decision of only two diners per table in designated conditional movement control order (CMCO) areas to a maximum of four, provided that the table is huge enough.

In his press briefing today, Ismail Sabri said however, standard operating procedures (SOP) must be adhered to, and physical distancing must be maintained.

“People may ask why we allow people to dine in. Truthfully, we did the same during the first MCO in May.

“Initially we only allowed two diners per table. If the table is big, we allow four people maximum,” he said.

He added that the current conditions were similar to that used during the conditional MCO in May which was subsequently relaxed in June under the recovery MCO period.

“Under the recovery MCO period, we allowed tables to be joined together and for big tables to allow seven to eight individuals to dine together, so long there was physical distancing between them,” he said.

The minister also encouraged people in the CMCO areas to take away, order a delivery or drive thru to get their food instead of dining in.

The announcement by the senior minister comes a day after the start of the two-week CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.