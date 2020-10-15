In Johor, Perodua Myvi driver sentenced to six years’ jail, fine for causing death of Navy personnel

Nur Fatin Nazrah Suhaimi, 23, is brought to the Johor Baru Magistrate's Court by traffic police October 15, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 15 — A 23-year-old woman driver, who caused the death of a Royal Malaysian Navy personnel in an accident last Saturday, was sentenced to six years in prison and fined a total of RM8,000 by the Magistrate's Court here today for driving under the influence of drugs.

Magistrate Suhaila Shafi'uddin made the decision after Nur Fatin Nazrah Suhaimi pleaded guilty to the charges.

Suhaila also ordered Nur Fatin, a factory worker, to pay a fine of RM3,300 for three other offences, namely not having a valid driving licence and driving a vehicle without road tax and insurance.

She pleaded guilty to the three additional offences.

The accused is currently undergoing a fifth charge of self-administering drugs in an offence under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Last Saturday, police arrested a woman Perodua Myvi driver after a three-car accident at the traffic light intersection along Kilometer 4 of the Jalan Johor Baru-Kota Tinggi here.

The accident’s impact had caused the death of Royal Malaysian Navy personnel Mohd Rizal Buseri, 31, who was waiting at a traffic light intersection in Taman Pelangi.

The driver of the Myvi later tested positive for methamphetamine use.

The video clip of the accident also went viral on social media and gained widespread public attention.