Covid-19: Strict procedure to enter Sarawak extended to Nov 15, says Uggah

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah giving a press conference April 20, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Oct 15 — The Sarawak Cabinet today extends the strict procedure to enter the state to November 15, 2020, says Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah who is also Deputy Chief Minister 1 said the decision was made after evaluating the current Covid-19 cases which mostly came from sources outside Sarawak.

“The entry procedure which came into effect on October 4 should have ended on October 18, would be extended Nov 15 2020. The decision was taken because as of today, there are 59 active positive Covid-19 cases here and 50 per cent of them have travel history to Sabah and Labuan as well as 15 per cent from Peninsular Malaysia.

“As such, looking at the current hot situation surrounding us, the state cabinet felt the standard operating procedure (SOP) implemented on October 4 should be in place to protect Sarawak residents,” he told a daily Covid-19 media conference here.

Among the entry procedure is the requirement for all Malaysians who are not from Sarawak intending to enter the state to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a quarantine centre and Covid-19 tests would be administered on the second and 10th day.

All costs involved during the quarantine and tests would be borne by the individual while entry from Sabah and Labuan are not allowed.

Meanwhile, Uggah chided an irresponsible individual who was involved in bringing illegal immigrants without going through SOP and brought risks to Sarawakians.

This followed two positive Covid-19 cases detected in Kuching today involving Indonesians entering Sarawak illegally via rat trail in Lundu (Sarawak-Kalimantan border) with the help of the employer.

“This case is worrying locals as they came in without screenings or undergo the 14-day quarantine as required for foreigners,” he said. — Bernama