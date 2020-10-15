Affin Bank employee at headquarters in KL tests positive for Covid-19

Healthcare workers prepare to carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Affin Bank Bhd has confirmed that an employee at its headquarters here has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being treated at a hospital.

The bank said it is conducting contact tracing on employees and other parties whom the infected staff may have come into contact with at Menara Affin, Jalan Raja Chulan.

“Employees in direct contact with the affected staff will be screened and tested for Covid-19. All staff on the affected floor have vacated the premises and will work from home.

“Precautionary measures have been undertaken by the bank to mitigate the risk of infection to other staff and customers,” it said in a statement today.

The headquarters will be closed for sanitisation purposes and will re-open on Monday, said the bank, adding that it is taking all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its staff and customers.

“The affected office is being disinfected accordingly. Disinfection will also be carried out in the entire building,” it said.

Employees have been advised to practice self-hygiene and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health, as well as the conditional movement control order (CMCO) regulations.

The bank has also assured its customers that its operations will remain unaffected during this period in line with its business continuity plan, which includes backup systems, recovery facilities, remote working arrangements and alternative communication channels.

Customers are advised to perform their banking transactions via www.affinonline.com or call the contact centre at 03-8230 2222.

For more information, customers may refer to the bank’s websites and official social media accounts. ― Bernama