Health Ministry detects one new Covid-19 cluster spanning across eight districts in KL, Selangor, Johor

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The Health Ministry today discovered one new Covid-19 cluster involving several districts across two states and a Federal Territory: Selangor, Johor and Kuala Lumpur

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Kencana KKM cluster involves Hulu Langat, Petaling, Klang, Gombak in Selangor, Cheras in KL, as well as Johor Baru, Batu Pahat and Pontian in Johor.

“The index case of Kencana KKM cluster #13,805 had tested positive on October 7 and was admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh.

“Contact tracing led to 16 other positive Covid-19 cases. Further testing on 23 people detected an additional 17 positive cases, while another two individuals are awaiting their results,” he said during his daily press conference.

MORE TO COME