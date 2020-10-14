Four more Covid-19 deaths today in Sabah, as Malaysia records 660 new cases on Klang Valley’s first day of CMCO

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya October 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Malaysia recorded four more deaths from Covid-19 today in Sabah, bringing the total nationwide toll to 167, as it again charted 660 new cases.

On the first day of the second round of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the Klang Valley, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the new cases, Selangor recorded 68 new cases, while the Federal Territories had seven and Putrajaya had one.

Sabah leads with 429 new cases.

Of the total, 654 cases were local transmission, while four cases were imported.

MORE TO COME