‘Datuk Seri’, two cops in KL remanded for 21 days over Macau scam, online gambling

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — A ‘Datuk Seri’ and two policemen, who were previously detained by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with a Macau scam and online gambling syndicate investigation, were remanded under Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959 today.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate S. Mageswary after allowing an application by the police to detain the three men, aged 34 to 39, under Poca for 21 days, beginning today.

Lawyer Loi Yap Loong, who represented the three suspects, said he was not informed of his clients’ offence and was only told that they were detained under the Poca.

The proceeding, during which the suspects were wearing orange lockup attire, was held from 10am to 11.30am.

On Monday, Kuala Lumpur police Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said police had re-arrested three individuals after the court rejected the remand order applied by MACC against them, who were initially detained for suspected online gambling activity.

They were re-arrested immediately after being released by MACC. — Bernama