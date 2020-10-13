Umno mulls retracting support for Perikatan, to renegotiate terms for political cooperation

The decision was made at an Umno Political Bureau meeting that took place earlier this evening at the Putra World Trade Centre in the capital, where it also decided on issuing new conditions to the PN government to command its political cooperation. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Umno said today it is considering to withdraw its support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact and will push instead for the effort to register its alliance with Islamist party PAS, Muafakat Nasional, to be registered as an official political entity.

“Umno is considering withdrawing their support for Perikatan Nasional and will give new conditions to the PN government to continue a political cooperation, through a written agreement to be carried out as soon as possible,” said a statement by party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

MORE TO COME