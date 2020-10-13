Trials in KL, Selangor, Putrajaya courts to be suspended during CMCO from tomorrow until October 27

A general view of the Palace of Justice, Putrajaya October 12, 2016. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The hearing of ongoing civil and criminal cases in the courts in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya will be suspended and postponed during the two-week conditional movement control order (CMCO) from October 14 until October 27, the Palace of Justice said today.

In a statement by the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court, it informed that Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat has instructed for several guidelines to be applied on the Federal Court, Court of Appeal, the courts in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor and the subordinate courts in Putrajaya from October 14 to October 27, in line with the government’s announcement of a CMCO in these three places.

The instructions include a previously issued order on March 17 by the Federal Court, which includes the suspension and postponement of the hearing of all civil and criminal cases.

As for operations at offices and service counters at the courts in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya, the chief justice had ordered that a previously issued guideline on May 3 be applied. The May 3 guideline had listed court services that would be in operation from May 4.

As for cases that can be heard through online hearing by the courts, the chief justice had ordered for the previous guidelines issued on March 26 and April 24 to be applicable.

The March 26 guideline had for example said that hearing for civil cases can be conducted online if agreed to by all parties and by the court, such as when it involves urgent hearing of interparte or ex parte matters for civil cases.

The April 24 guideline meanwhile had listed additional court matters that can be heard online, including cases at the Court of Appeal and Federal Court in the interests of access to justice, as well as interlocutory matters at the High Court or the delivery of judgments by the High Court.

“However, the applicability of these guidelines have to be adapted by taking into account the requirements of courts in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor and the CMCO date,” the statement today said.

All the previous guidelines referred today by the Federal Court were those issued during the earlier phases of the movement control order (MCO) imposed nationwide since March 18.

The Federal Court’s Office of the Chief Registrar further said that any government agency, lawyer or members of the public who have questions regarding this announcement can contact the following officers:

Federal Court — Puan Jumirah Marjuki, deputy registrar of the Federal Court (03-88803947 / 019-7302253 / [email protected] )

Court of Appeal — Puan Norliza Othman, Court of Appeal registrar (03-88804045 / 012-2367976 / [email protected] )