Skincare firm says staff had ‘false positive’ for Covid-19, cleared by two negative results

A general view of the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur October 12, 2020. Londonsales Cosmetics said it believes it acted correctly in closing all its outlets pending the final test result of its staff. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Londonsales Cosmetics (LSC), the operator of Origani Malaysia, said today that its employee who tested positive for Covid-19 has now been cleared by two subsequent negative results.

The firm said the employee was also released from Hospital Sungai Buloh yesterday.

“This conclusively demonstrates that the original diagnosis was erroneous and a false positive report. Our staff is safe, healthy, and currently at her home with her family members, all of which also tested negative for Covid-19,” the firm said in a statement.

It said it has since tested all of its operations staff and 95 per cent have since received negative results, with the rest due in 48 hours.

Similarly, LSC said all its retail outlets have been sanitised as a precaution.

The firm said it still believed it acted correctly in closing all its outlets pending this confirmation.

“We look forward to reopening all outlets and serving our beloved patrons and members of the community as soon as possible, contingent upon the advice of KKM.”

On Sunday, the management of Mid Valley Megamall disclosed that an LSC employee had tested positive for Covid-19.