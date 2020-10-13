Selangor: Statewide CMCO not necessary, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the enforcement of the CMCO statewide was seen as not fair specifically to residents in Sabak Bernam, Tanjong Karang and Kuala Selangor since the Covid-19 cases in the areas were low. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 13 — The state government is of the view that several districts in Selangor need not be included under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for 14 days from tomorrow as their Covid-19 cases were still under control.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the view on the matter had been sent to the National Security Council (NSC) for evaluation as the enforcement of the CMCO was under the federal government.

“I am aware several areas (spread of Covid-19 in Selangor) are still under control and the information (was obtained) based on meetings with the Selangor Health Department (JKNS), police and others.

“I know the Covid-19 cases are scattered but we have specific reasons as a result of recommendations by JKNS. It is not my view in seeking to differ (from the federal government) and I hope it is discussed in the NSC meeting,” he told a media conference on the launch of the ‘Hari-Hari National Community Basketball League’ here, today.

He said the enforcement of the CMCO statewide was seen as not fair specifically to residents in Sabak Bernam, Tanjong Karang and Kuala Selangor since the Covid-19 cases in the areas were low.

Amirudin said although health was always a priority but the relatively low income levels in Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor should be given attention if CMCO was enforced.

‘’If the federal government decides that the economic sector is allowed to operate but closes schools, nursery and kindergartens, surely many workers would be forced to take leave to look after their children.

Commenting on the targeted Covid-19 tests by the state government, Amiruddin said for the time being, it would be implemented in the Petaling Jaya area after some congregates at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport Mosque were detected positive.

At the same time, Amirudin said, to date, 733 individuals who returned from Sabah on September 20 to 26 had undergone the targeted screening tests and five of them who did not have the symptoms were found to be Covid-19 positive. — Bernama