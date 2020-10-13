Istana Negara: Anwar wouldn’t show list of backers to Agong

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) gestures at reporters during a press conference at Le Meredian Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the Yang di-Pertuan Agong how many federal lawmakers were in his camp but would not reveal their identities to him, the Comptroller of the Royal Household said today.

In a statement issued after Anwar’s audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the PKR president would only inform the Agong of his numerical support during the 25-minute meeting.

“However, he would not present the list of parliamentarians to support his claim,” the comptroller said.

“As such, Al-Sultan Abdullah advised Anwar to abide by and respect the legal process as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.”

It was not stated in the statement but the most apparent constitutional option for Anwar would be to launch a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister in Parliament.

The audience today was meant for Anwar to provide evidence to the Agong in order to substantiate the former’s claim of having secured a “formidable” majority with which to take over the government from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional.

Ahmad Fadil also said Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed concern with the nation’s Covid-19 situation, which has resulted in a conditional movement control order (CMCO) being imposed on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Sabah from tomorrow.

“It is also announced that pursuant to the implementation of the CMCO and Al-Sultan Abdullah’s decree, the Istana Negara will enforce a semi-lockdown that will be effective until further notice,” he said.

It is not immediately clear if this “semi-lockdown” will affect meetings with political party leaders.

Anwar asserted in a press conference after his audience that the heads of Malaysia’s main political parties would have their own audiences with Al-Sultan Abdullah in relation to his claim.

Earlier this afternoon, Anwar urged both supporters and rivals to remain calm following his royal audience, saying all parties should allow the Agong time to consider the evidence presented.

Anwar said he furnished Al-Sultan Abdullah with statutory declarations and affirmed documents from party leaders, but the comptroller’s statement did not mention these.