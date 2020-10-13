In High Court, Indonesian pleads not guilty to terrorism related charges

Irwanzir, 30, who hails from Acheh, Indonesia, made the confession after both charges were read out before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — An Indonesian man pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to two charges of possessing videos and pictures related to the Daesh terrorist group in his mobile phone.

Irwanzir, 30, who hails from Aceh, Indonesia, made the confession after both charges were read out before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh.

For the first charge, the man who worked as a manual labourer was accused of possessing five videos and 29 pictures related to the terrorist group behind a house in Permatang Pasir, Balik Pulau, Penang at 9.30am on January 6, 2020.

The unrepresented accused was also charged with possessing seven videos and 28 pictures of violent acts on the same phone, at the same time, place and date.

He was charged with committing both offences under Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code, which upon conviction, is punishable by a maximum of seven years imprisonment, or a fine, with possible forfeiture of any of the materials.

The court set November 13 for mention of the case and the appointment of a defence counsel, with the prosecution conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Izhanudin Alias.

When asked by Ahmad Shahrir whether the accused understood the charges read out, Irwanzir replied in the affirmative.

On January 31, Irwanzir was arraigned in the Georgetown Sessions Court, Penang, on the charges, and no plea was recorded, as the case which involved terrorism would be heard in the Kuala Lumpur High Court. — Bernama