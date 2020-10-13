Here’s what you can and cannot do after Klang Valley falls under 14-day CMCO at midnight tonight

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will undergo the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting at midnight tonight until October 27, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will undergo the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting midnight tonight until October 27, following spikes in Covid-19 cases in Klang Valley.

After public confusion following yesterday’s announcement that came with scant details, Putrajaya has today released guidelines for residents and businesses in the affected areas, which slightly differ from the last CMCO which ended in June.

Here is a summary of what you can and cannot do under this is CMCO in the next two weeks.

Travel restrictions

1. Interstate and interdistrict travel is not permitted. This means if one needs to cross from the Petaling Jaya district in Selangor to the Segambut district in Kuala Lumpur, this is still not permitted.

Here is the list of nine districts in Selangor, according to the Health Ministry: Petaling, Hulu Langat, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Selangor, Sepang, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam, and Hulu Selangor.

KL has four districts: Cheras, Kepong, Titiwangsa, and Lembah Pantai.

Putrajaya is counted as one district.

Daripada 76 kes baharu dilaporkan di Selangor hari ini, 45 adalah dari kluster-kluster sedia ada. Terdapat 1 kluster baharu iaitu Bah Kenangan (1 kes baharu).



Tiada kes dilaporkan di Kuala Selangor dan Sabak Bernam pada hari ini. Sabak Bernam kekal berada di zon hijau. pic.twitter.com/seTrCYndBu — KKMalaysia🇲🇾 (@KKMPutrajaya) October 13, 2020

2. Only two persons for each household are allowed to travel at one time for work, to buy necessities or groceries and for emergencies.

3. Employees who are travelling across districts however, need to provide a valid letter of permission or a work pass from their employer.

4. For those intending to travel out of state or out of their respective district due to emergency or funerals, they need to get prior police approval.

5. Those wishing to catch a flight would also need police approval.

Educational and care institutions

6. All educational institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and colleges, among others, will be closed.

Businesses are still open

7. Most business sectors such are eateries, food trucks, restaurants and convenient stores are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm.

8. Dine-ins are also allowed but limited to only two person per table, provided the outlets follow the standard operating procedure for eateries. Takeaways and deliveries are preferred.

9. For daily wet market, they are only allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm, while wholesale markets can operate from 4am to 2pm, and night markets are only allowed to operate from 4pm to 10pm. While operations for these markets are allowed, it will follow strict SOP and will be monitored by Rela personnel.

Petrol station and public transport

10. Petrol stations within affected areas are only allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm with the exception of those along major highways, which are allowed to operate 24 hours.

11. Public transport such as LRT, MRT and buses are allowed to operate as usual.

12. E-hailing vehicle are only allowed to ferry a maximum of two passengers while food delivery is only allowed to operate from 6am to 12am.

Private and public medical centres

13. Private and public healthcare centres such as hospitals and clinics are allowed to operate 24 hours, as usual.

14. Pharmacies however, can only operate from 8am to 11pm.

Places of worship

15. Only six people, comprising of committee members are allowed to pray at their respective mosque or surau, while non-Muslim places of worship are also limited to six devotees at any given time.

Social activities

16. Any recreational, social and cultural activities such as weddings, exercising in public parks or visiting an entertainment outlet is prohibited during the CMCO period.

17. However, non-contact sports such as e-sports and outdoor sports are only limited to 10 people.