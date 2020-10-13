As city folks escape Klang Valley CMCO, Kelantan advises families to quarantine homecoming travellers

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will undergo the CMCO starting this midnight. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Anticipating an exodus of people headed towards the state to avoid the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the Klang Valley, Kelantan Health Director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin has advised travellers heading there undergo a 14-day home quarantine upon arrival to avoid infecting their relatives.

A circular issued today by Dr Zaini advised families expecting relatives from the capital, Selangor and Putrajaya to place them in a separate location for the duration of the quarantine before mingling with the rest of the family.

“If you are able to arrange for a homestay or the likes, that is an even better option,” he wrote.

His advisory spelled out that if families are forced to live in the same house as relatives arriving from these high-risk areas, it would be advisable to place them in a separate room equipped with an attached bathroom.

Dr Zaini explained that meals would be delivered to the room, with those under quarantine advised against leaving the room for the entire 14-day duration, and if they absolutely need to leave, a mask must always be worn while maintaining physical distancing.

“During these 14 days, they are not allowed to visit any other family members, visit shopping malls, go to the mosque, or go restaurants,” he wrote, while encouraging quarantined individuals to order food from the various available delivery services and to pay for it using cashless methods.

Dr Zaini said if an arriving family member starts to exhibit symptoms, they must be immediately referred to the State Health Department for screening, advising the same for all folks of Kelantan if they themselves started showing symptoms.

“If you or your family needs to be swab tested, do not worry as the process is not painful, and is not dangerous.

“Even though we cannot prevent out family members returning from the Klang Valley, we can take these steps to avoid the risk of Covid-19 infecting our loved ones in Kelantan,” he wrote.

Kelantan has a total of only 171 Covid-19 cases recorded, with no new infections recorded over the past few days.

Meanwhile, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will undergo the CMCO starting this midnight.

This comes as the country recorded 660 new Covid-19 cases today, with four deaths.