MBSB Bank employee tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — MBSB Bank Bhd confirmed today that one of its non-customer facing employees based at Kenanga International, Jalan Sultan Ismail has tested positive for Covid-19.

The employee, who contracted Covid-19 from a family member, is now being treated.

In accordance to the guidelines by the Ministry of Health (MoH), MBSB Bank has conducted contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus.

All MBSB Bank employees from Kenanga International have been asked to revert to working from home, it said in a statement here, today.

Those with direct contact with the said employee have also been asked to work from home.

MBSB Bank said it is taking extra precautionary measures and will be closing its occupied floors and its branch at Kenanga International to facilitate a thorough sanitisation on Oct 12, 2020.

MBSB Bank assures all of its customers and the public at large that there is no disruption to any of its services as the bank has emplaced a sound business continuity plan to ensure the smooth functioning of its operations in the event of such incidents.

MBSB Bank will continue to undertake preventive measures in order to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. — Bernama