IRB office in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim closed from tomorrow for sanitation

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) office at the Government Complex in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here will be closed from tomorrow until Friday for sanitation process.

The IRB Communications Division, in a statement, advised taxpayers to conduct all taxation matters online during the sanitation process.

Enquiries and feedback on taxations issues can be channelled to the IRB through the Hasil Care Line at 03-89111000 or 603-89111100 (overseas).

The statement added that the public could also contact the IRB via HASiL Live Chat or by filling up the feedback form available at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. — Bernama