PAS Youth threatens mass protests if Anwar’s majority support claim turns out to be mere rhetoric

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — PAS Youth has said it will follow closely the developments of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday, to see if he truly has the majority support in Parliament as previously claimed.

The Islamist party’s Youth wing said that should Anwar’s claim prove to be mere “rhetoric”, it would not hesitate to hold protests nationwide to highlight behaviour it deems insulting to the royal institution as well as disruptive to the nation’s harmony.

“We strongly condemn the political situation in which dirty tactics are used to entangle the royal institution for the self-interest of greedy and power-hungry individuals,” PAS Youth said in a statement.

In its view, Anwar’s decision to seek an audience with the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong for royal assent to form a new government is deplorable and appears to be seditious in nature.

“It appears as though the decision of the Agong in approving Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is being challenged, making it seem as though he no longer has the confidence of the majority of MPs to form a government, as per the Constitution.

“Do leaders wish for a repeat of the events early this year, where the Agong had to call every MP individually to determine who they support, after the attempt to get statutory declarations fell through?” PAS Youth said.

The statement added that it seems as though some leaders want to school the palace on how the country should be run, when in fact the royal institution should not be taken lightly or treated with impudence.

“PAS Youth calls upon all political leaders from the government to continue supporting Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin until the 15th general election, so as to uphold the rakyat’s agenda and the effort to combat Covid-19,” said the wing.

Earlier on September 23, Anwar said he already received royal assent for an audience but was forced to postpone it as His Majesty was being treated at the National Heart Institute at the time.

Subsequently, on Thursday, Anwar confirmed the audience will take place on October 13, where he will explain his support is strong enough to form a new coalition and establish a new federal government.



