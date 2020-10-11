Bangsar Shopping Centre outlet staff latest to test positive for Covid-19, mall to close early for sanitisation

General view of the Bangsar Village shopping mall on first day on CMCO May 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Bangsar Shopping Centre (BSC) said it will temporarily close today to undertake sanitisation procedures after a staff member at an outlet tested positive for Covid-19.

In light of the newest development, BSC’s management also said the outlet has immediately closed its doors and ordered all staff to undergo Covid-19 testing in accordance with the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedure.

It added that the staff was asymptomatic at the time during their last recorded working day at the shopping mall and has since taken a leave of absence.

“We have just been informed of a positive Covid-19 case involving a retail staff (Origani, Ground Floor).

“The said staff was on duty on October 6 and at that time was not showing any symptoms. The staff has not been in BSC since.

“As a precautionary measure, BSC will temporarily close at 8.00pm today to undertake intensive sanitisation throughout the mall at our own accord,” it said in a brief statement on Facebook.

The management also assured patrons that the shopping mall has continually observed the necessary preventive and precautionary measures.

The mall will resume normal operations hours tomorrow at 10am following the completion of the sanitisation process.