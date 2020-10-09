Bersatu No. 2 to Anwar: Stop politicking for now, can continue after Covid-19 is gone

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaking to press at the Weil Hotel in Ipoh October 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najibk

IPOH, Oct 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu told Datul Seri Anwar Ibrahim today to postpone his political manoeuvring until the country is able to recover and curb the spread of Covid-19 virus.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Perak mentri besar, said the voters wish for stability in the country and tired of seeing government changing, ahead of Anwar meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to prove he commands the majority of the Dewan Rakyat.

“Everyone, including Anwar Ibrahim should come together to find ways to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, so that he can continue to help the people in this situation.

“We should not head for a divide. This is the time for us to unite. Our common enemy for now is the Covid-19 virus. Once we have solved this, then they can continue with politics,” he told a press conference at the Weil Hotel here.

He also claimed that voters are not looking forward to any elections for now, and wants the current government to continue to aid them during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Anwar, who is PKR president, said that he will show evidence of support from a “strong and convincing” majority of MPs for him to form a new government.

Ahmad Faizal stressed that the alliance between Bersatu and Umno at the federal and state level are still well under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

“Yesterday, the state had it exco meeting and everything went well. We are spirited to continue to help the public in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

“I don’t see any problem here, but if Anwar claims that he has the majority support of the MPs then he has to prove it in the Parliament and also to Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” said the Tambun MP.

Separately, Ahmad Faizal also announced that Perak will not be organising the annual state level Deepavali celebration this year due to the current Covid-19 cases which has skyrocketed lately.

“On other matters, such as allowing traders to set up shops before the festival, which is in next month, I have to seek the advice from the Health Department before announcing any decision for the sake of people’s safety,” he added.