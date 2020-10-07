Syed Saddiq’s Muda launches ‘PauseMalaysia’ campaign urging political foes to set aside differences, fight Covid-19

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said Muda has launched a campaign called PauseMalaysia, urging all politicians and political parties to stop their allegedly power-grabbing ways and focus on safeguarding Malaysians from the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has launched a campaign called PauseMalaysia, urging all politicians and political parties to stop their allegedly power-grabbing ways and focus on safeguarding Malaysians from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muda posted on its official Twitter handle @partimuda, a hashtag with the words #PauseMalaysia followed by three requests for the current Cabinet.

The first called for a ‘ceasefire’ among all political parties, including the Opposition, arguing that the people are the ones who suffer as a result of the current spate of power grabbing.

The second request was for no general election to be called as long as the Covid-19 virus continues to spread throughout the country.

The third and final request was for the government, Opposition and Independent politicians to come together, find a way to cooperate and make the people’s welfare their top priority.

Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who registered Muda on September 17, posted a video to accompany the campaign tweet.

In it, he said: “Malaysians are tired of the power grabbing, tired of the double standards, tired of the undignified and unprincipled politics.

“I admit I am a politician as well but I am always mindful that without your support I will not be where I am now.

“Hence, for us, Muda, we want to suggest and encourage not only the government but the Opposition as well to firstly, stop the power-grabbing politics and hankering for the throne.

“While you do that, the people are the ones who suffer. Secondly, halt any plans to call for state or general elections while the Covid-19 virus is spreading.

“The third thing we want is for the government and Opposition to sit together and find a solution to this.

“It is time for us to unite and come together to put Malaysia’s interests first, not our own personal interests,” said the Muar MP in the one-minute-long video.

Cukup cukup lah bergaduh!



Sambil ada yang berebut takhta kuasa, rakyat terus menderita dan sengsara.



ENOUGH! Fokus jaga rakyat!#PauseMalaysia pic.twitter.com/2wrN53LrKW — Syed Saddiq 🇲🇾🌺 (@SyedSaddiq) October 7, 2020

Malaysia has recorded a massive jump in Covid-19 cases on an almost daily basis since the Sabah state election concluded at the end of last month.

New clusters have also emerged throughout the country, despite most cases being concentrated in Sabah and Kedah.