Health Ministry: Two new Covid-19 clusters found in Penang as well as Selangor and Perak

A health worker collects a coronavirus test sample from a man at the Gombak Land and District office April 22, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Two new clusters of Covid-19 cases have been identified today with one located in Penang and the other covering locations in Selangor and Perak, the Health Ministry said today.

The first new cluster known as Kluster Bah Puchong was identified in Selangor’s Petaling district and in four Perak districts (Larut, Matang, Selama and Kinta), with a total of five positive Covid-19 cases detected after 39 people were screened in these areas as of noon today.

The three index patients for this cluster (Case 13,061, Case 13,065 and Case 13,069) tested positive on October 5 after returning from Sabah which has been designated a high-risk area.

The trio have been admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh in Selangor.

Close contacts of the three index patients in the four Perak districts led to two more people identified as positive for the coronavirus; they have been admitted to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh.

The Health Ministry said as of noon today, 39 people from this cluster have been screened with 12 in Selangor and 27 in Perak.

Three in Selangor tested positive while nine are waiting for their results.

Two in Perak were found positive for Covid-19 and 25 are pending their results.

The Penang cluster is known as Penjara Reman where a total of seven positive cases have been identified.

The index patient in this cluster is Case 13,499, which was also the 141st Malaysian to have died from Covid-19 in the country to date.

The 141st death as announced yesterday was an 85-year-old man first found unconscious in the Penang Prison in the early morning of October 5 and verified as dead at the Penang Hospital on the same day. The Health Ministry found him Covid-19 positive after death.

The six other patients in the Penjara Reman cluster are also Malaysians who had tested positive on October 6 via close contact tracing and have been admitted into Penang Hospital for treatment.

As of noon today, 286 individuals have been screened, with seven testing positive, 78 testing negative and 201 awaiting results.

For both of the new clusters today, the Health Ministry said the source of infection is still being investigated.