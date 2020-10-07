Duo arrested in Kota Baru for allegedly causing Sungai Semenyih contamination

The duo were picked up yesterday afternoon and sent to the Nilai police headquarters to be investigated. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said two people allegedly involved in the river contamination that led to water supply disruption in the Klang Valley have been arrested in Kota Baru.

The Malaysian Insight reported that the duo were picked up yesterday afternoon and sent to the Nilai police headquarters to be investigated.

“The investigation is being done by the Nilai police. I can’t comment further on this,” he reportedly told reporters at the police training college here in Cheras today.

He added that the two detainees are being investigated under Section 430 of the Penal Code after the National Water Commission (SPAN) lodged a police report.

Initial investigations showed that the source of contamination detected in Sungai Semenyih originated 30km away in Negri Sembilan.

Recently, the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants (LRA) halted operations, causing a total of 309,687 consumer accounts in the Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang districts to suffer unscheduled water supply disruption.