Sorry ‘daddy’ has to use the cane now, Muhyiddin says, warning country can’t afford another Covid-19 lockdown

A woman listens to the special announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on her smartphone, October 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin closed his special address on the Covid-19 pandemic today warning that authorities cannot spare the rod to curb the recent spike of the coronavirus cases.

Referring to himself by using the Malay word for “daddy”, “abah”, the prime minister “asked for forgiveness” from Malaysians for taking such a move.

“Sorry if this ‘abah’ has started using the cane!” he told the public.

Muhyiddin and his supporters have referred to him as “abah” since he took power, in a bid to cultivate a warm paternal personality with the public.

In a live telecast on social media, Muhyiddin said the country is not ready for another lockdown and the only way to make sure people adhere to the new norms is by sometimes cracking the whip.

He said the government will mobilise more frontliners to help by making sure the people adhere to the new SOPs as Malaysia continued to add record numbers of infections this past week.

“The government is looking to stop large gatherings and such, including weddings. We will also discuss with the Ministry of Health if we need new SOPs.

“The frontliners from the enforcement agencies will be mobilised again to ensure everyone adheres to these new norms. If there is anyone who is found breaking the rules they will be compounded.

MORE TO COME