Police probe misuse of Agong's name, photo to spread fake news

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah officiates the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Police have opened an investigation paper pertaining to the usage of the name and picture of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Istana Negara by several individuals to issue false statements to the media.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said this was following the report received from the palace officer last week.

“Investigations are ongoing under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Istana Negara viewed seriously the acts of irresponsible parties in using the name or involving His Majesty and Istana Negara for their political or personal interests.

He said such irresponsible acts have not only tarnished the credibility of His Majesty and Istana Negara but could also raise concerns among the people and threaten the peace in the country from various angles.

In another development, Mior Faridalathrash said the police have recorded statement from former Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi on October 1 on his allegation that the Lahad Datu intrusion by the Sulu militant was a farce.

“His statement was recorded in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah by a team from the state Criminal Investigation Department,” he said.

The police are completing the investigation paper before submitting it to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action. — Bernama