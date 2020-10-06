PM concedes Sabah state poll campaigning among reasons behind recent Covid-19 spike

A woman watches the special announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on her smartphone, October 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has admitted that the campaigning for the recent Sabah state election was among the probable causes of the recent Covid-19 spike, as the country announced a new record high of 691 daily cases today. Muhyiddin said the Election Commission had outlined standard operating procedures for campaigning, but lamented that some failed to obey them.

“Unfortunately, there are SOPs that have not been obeyed,” he said in a special address from home as he is quarantined following minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad testing positive for Covid-19.

The Sabah election was triggered following the dissolution of the state assembly by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, after Tan Sri Musa Aman attempted a takeover of the state government with several defectors.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, an alliance between Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and their allies would later win the election on September 26.

