Television screens show Director General of Health Malaysia Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah holding a press conference from his home during his quarantine, October 6, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Ministry of Health announced today that a one-year-old male infant was among the four new Covid-19 deaths recorded today.

Designated Case #12,432, he died at Semporna Hospital in Sabah at 4.25pm yesterday.

MORE TO COME