KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The recovery of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from a right hip bone fracture is progressing satisfactorily, his aide said today.

Dr Mahathir’s aide Sufi Yusoff said the former prime minister is still undergoing non-surgical physiotherapy at Institut Jantung Negara, following a fracture sustained after a fall on January 6 at his home in The Mines.

“Medical and specialist doctors for now are satisfied with the level of progress in the rehabilitation process and treatment carried out after 14 days of him being admitted into IJN,” he said.

“However, the process of rehabilitation through physiotherapy is still expected to take quite a long time,” he added in a brief statement today on behalf of Dr Mahathir’s office.

Sufi said Dr Mahathir and his family are thankful to all who continue to ask about his health condition and for praying for his swift recovery.

He added that visits to Dr Mahathir remain limited to immediate family members for now, based on medical advice.